Sonoco Completes Acquisition of Eviosys

Sonoco Products Company, a global player in high-value sustainable packaging, today announced the completion of its previously disclosed acquisition of Eviosys, a leading European manufacturer of metal packaging, from Kps Capital Partners, LP. The transaction has already received clearance from the European Commission, which found no violations of competition rules. This merger aims to create a global leader in the production of metal food cans and aerosols, reinforcing the commitment to innovation, sustainability and excellent customer service worldwide.

Following the integration process, Eviosys will transition to the Sonoco brand in the coming months and will operate under Sonoco’s Consumer Packaging segment. The company will continue to be led by Tomás López , CEO of Eviosys. This continuity in leadership will maintain the trusted relationships established with Eviosys customers. The integration of Eviosys into Sonoco will enable the new entity to respond to customer needs with a renewed focus on excellence and innovation.

"Today marks a new chapter for Eviosys as we join the Sonoco family," said Tomás López . "Joining Sonoco will allow us to expand our innovative packaging solutions and quality standards to a broader market. We remain committed to our customers' success and are excited to build this next phase together."

For his part, Howard Coker , chairman and CEO of Sonoco, added: "This merger positions Sonoco as a global leader in metal packaging. We are excited to begin implementing our integration plans and to welcome the Eviosys team. We see significant new opportunities to expand our capabilities and enter new markets. We are committed to investing in our combined product offerings to meet the growing demand for innovative solutions from our customers."