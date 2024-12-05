Eurostat, two-speed retail sales in Europe

Mixed data from the Eurozone’s retail sales in October 2024. According to Eurostat, the European Union’s statistical office, in October 2024 compared with September 2024, the seasonally adjusted volume of retail trade decreased by 0.5% in the euro area, against -0.4% of consensus and compared to +0.5% recorded the previous month, and 0.3% in the EU, that is in the Europe of 27. In September 2024, Eurostat notes, the volume of retail trade grew by 0.5% in the euro area and 0.4% in the EU. On an annual basis, in October 2024, compared to October 2023, the calendar-adjusted retail sales index rose by 1.9% in the euro area and 2.1% in the EU.

In detail, Eusostat highlights the volume of retail trade in the euro area in october 2024 compared to september 2024:

increased for food, beverages and tobacco by 0.1%;

decreased by 0.9% for non-food products (excluding motor fuel);

the price of motor fuels in specialist shops fell by 0.3%.

In the EU, retail trade volume: