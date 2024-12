Olio evo. Forti ribassi sui listini europei (e non in Italia)

Economy and finance EU. Eurostat: spice imports at 339,800 tons in 2023

Volumes increased by 44% in 10 years. Ginger (114 thousand tons) and paprika (110,600 thousand) at the top of the ranking

In 2023, the European Union imported 339,800 tonnes of spices from non-EU countries. China was the main supplier of spices, accounting for 39% of all spice imports to the EU, according to Eurostat. The... more