Regione Campania: presto a Napoli "il più grande evento mondiale" dedicato alla pizza

Fairs Cesena Fiera in full swing: 2024 turnover estimated at 9.7 billion euros (+5%)

Gross profit at 769 thousand euros (+60%), while sales are expected to reach 11.3 million in 2025

Flattering results for Cesena Fiera which closes the budget in positive for the 41st consecutive year. The numbers were presented this morning at the shareholders' meeting which approved the 2024 preliminary... more