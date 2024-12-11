Nestlé awards Nigerian students: 5 of them will receive internships in Switzerland

For the thirteenth consecutive year, Nestlé has awarded twenty young Nigerians who completed their technical training program in Agbara with highly recognized City & Guilds certifications. Additionally, the top five students were given the opportunity to conclude their training with an eight-week apprenticeship at two of Nestlé’s technical sites in Switzerland (Orbe and Broc). Equipped with their newly acquired skills, the graduates are ready to embark on their engineering careers with Nestlé in Nigeria.

Nestlé’s technical training program in Agbara, Nigeria, is part of Nestlé’s global Needs YOUth initiative and a partnership with the Swiss State Secretariat for Migration (SEM). Its goal is to improve the employability of young Nigerians by providing them with essential skills in mechanical, electrical and automation engineering.

“Africa has the world’s largest youth population, with 70% of sub-Saharan Africa under the age of 30,” said Remy Ejel , Nestlé’s Executive Vice President and Chief Executive Officer, Asia, Oceania and Africa. “It is critical that we help these young generations reach their full potential and support economic growth by providing skills development and employment opportunities. Nigeria is an important country for Nestlé. We have been there for over 60 years and are proud of our contribution to its development. This partnership not only helps meet the demand for skilled labor in Nigeria, but also supports the local economy and aligns with Nestlé’s broader goals of improving youth employability.”

Since its inception in 2011, the program has received an overwhelming response, averaging 10,000 applications per year. Each year, up to 20 apprentices are selected through a rigorous assessment process to ensure quality training and personalized attention. The program includes 18 months of intensive theoretical and practical training at a dedicated learning center in Nestlé’s Agbara factory.

Dolapo Adedoyin Okunola , 25, is a graduate of the program who aspires to become a Technical Manager. The highlight of her experience was participating in impactful projects aimed at improving energy efficiency and machine validations, working with a diverse and talented team. She also enjoyed the opportunity to learn basic French and explore the picturesque landscapes of Switzerland. “The Nestlé Technical Training Program has significantly improved my skills and broadened not only my academic knowledge and skills, but also my experiences of different cultures and languages,” explained Dolapo . “The comprehensive training I received in Nigeria, combined with my internship in Switzerland, has given me a competitive edge in the corporate world. I am confident that this program has laid a solid foundation for my career.”

The program not only improves the technical skills of talented young Nigerians, but also promotes cultural understanding and knowledge sharing between Switzerland and Nigeria.

For his part, Osuobeni Rawlings Krobari , Nigeria's Chargé D'Affaires to Switzerland and Liechtenstein added: "I am delighted to see the success of the programme in improving the employability of young people in Nigeria. A skilled workforce is crucial to our long-term growth. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the graduates on their achievements. I encourage them to view their new skills not only as a foundation for their careers, but also as an opportunity to be ambassadors for their generation, sharing knowledge and best practices with their peers."

To date, the program has benefited approximately 230 graduate trainees, with 98% gaining employment with Nestlé Nigeria. Nestlé and Sem are jointly investing in the program, reflecting their commitment to providing greater economic opportunities for young people.

“This program was launched in the same year as the Swiss-Nigerian Migration Partnership, which, among other things, aims to create more economic opportunities at the local level,” said Valérie Gass , Policy Advisor, State Secretariat for Migration Sem. “The program is a great example of a successful Swiss public-private partnership that effectively addresses challenges and creates significant opportunities. We are very proud of this initiative and remain committed to supporting young people in Nigeria.”

This program is just one example of how Nestlé is helping young people become more employable in Asia, Oceania and Africa. Drawing inspiration from the Swiss dual education system to combine theoretical and practical training, Nestlé aims to create a positive impact in the countries where it operates by leveraging global experience alongside local insights.

The Nestlé Needs YOUth global program was launched in 2013 and aims to help 10 million young people worldwide access economic opportunities by 2030. As part of this ambition, it aims to reach over 5 million young people in Asia, Oceania and Africa.