wagamama opens new location in Milan Central

wagamama has opened a new restaurant in the Milano Centrale station, expanding the restaurant offering with Asian cuisine in the second Italian station in terms of number of travellers, managed by Grandi Stazioni Retail. The format is already well known to the Milanese thanks to the locations in the CityLife Shopping District, in the Bicocca Village and in the Merlata Bloom Shopping Centre. In Lombardy it is also present in the Malpensa airport and in the Orio Center in Bergamo.

wagamama was born in London in 1992. Today it is widespread in 22 countries and in Italy, where the brand is managed under license by Chef Express (Cremonini group), it opened its first restaurant in 2017.

The new location in Milano Centrale is located on the mezzanine of the Galleria dei Mosaici, platform level, in a strategic position that guarantees excellent visibility for both Milanese residents and the many travellers in transit.

The restaurant employs about 25 people. There are 120 seats available and distributed between large tables that reflect the spirit of sharing typical of the brand, and places designed for those who prefer a more intimate corner.

The Asian cuisine offered by wagamama blends Japanese, Thai and Korean traditions and tastes. The menu offered by the brand has in common tasty, nutritious and balanced dishes, prepared with always fresh and high-quality ingredients. The main ingredient is curry, as in the iconic chicken katsu curry. Other options include delicious ramen and traditional donburi (steamed rice sautéed with chicken, beef or shrimp and mixed vegetables), teppanyaki (grilled noodles with meat, fish or vegetables), but also vegetarian and vegan dishes, and the kids' menu designed for the little ones, for a proposal that speaks to everyone's palate.

The new menu for autumn has just been launched. Among the new ramen options, Tom Yum stands out, a rich and complex soup inspired by Thailand's national dish, a symbol of warmth and comfort. The recipe proposed by wagamama is prepared with coconut milk and lemongrass, accompanied by rice noodles, mushrooms, red onion, spring onion, cherry tomatoes and bean sprouts, all garnished with coriander and mint. Tom Yum is available in three variations: chicken, prawn or mushroom, offering a deep and satisfying taste experience that warms the body and soul.

Additionally, the side category is enriched with Roti, Asian wraps heated on the grill, which represent the perfect balance between crunchiness and softness. Several options are available, including Raisukatsu accompanied by a rich and characterful sauce, Teriyaki Chicken, which combines the sweetness of teriyaki sauce with succulent chicken; Beef Brisket, a bold interpretation with tender and flavorful beef; Chicken Katsu, a timeless classic with crispy breaded chicken; and Yasai Katsu, a vegetarian choice that offers a combination of crunchy and breaded vegetables.

wagamama also offers a take away service as well as direct deliveries with Deliveroo and Glovo, all rigorously packaged in special eco-sustainable packaging. And for those who want to enjoy wagamama's offerings but don't have much time available, the dedicated App guarantees table and menu reservations.