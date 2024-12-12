South Korean company Spc is targeting Italy with the brand Paris Baguette

There is not only the hamburger in the expansion plans of the big chains that see in Italy a new territory of conquest. There is also coffee, as demonstrated by the South Korean group Spc, a Seoul-based bakery-coffee chain that aims to expand with 12,000 stores of its brand Paris Baguette worldwide by 2030. One of the countries "targeted" is precisely Italy where Spc Group is exploring the opportunities to launch the brand by exploiting the existing license agreement with the Italian chain Caffè Pascucci.

For the moment, the South Korean chain has signed agreements for launch in Brunei, Laos and Thailand in 2025, is preparing for launch in the Middle East and plans ambitious growth in North America and Europe. Founded in 1988, Paris Baguette is one of the largest branded coffee chains in South Korea, with 3,750 stores. The bakery-coffee chain made its international debut in China in 2004 with a sales outlet in Shanghai and now operates more than 600 sites in 14 international markets. Of these markets, the largest is that of China where Paris Baguette has 348 outlets. The chain plans to open 100 new stores in the country by 2025, while expanding its presence in East Asia, where it currently operates stores in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Vietnam and Cambodia.

Paris Baguette is expected to launch in Brunei, Laos and Thailand in 2025 following franchise agreements with Berjaya Food in Malaysia and the Vientiane-based Kolao Group. Outside of East Asia, Spc Group has decided to form a joint venture with UAE-based Galadari to launch Paris Baguette in 12 markets in the Middle East including Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain. The food group plans to complete the construction of a bakery, production and distribution centre certified halal in Malaysia by the end of 2024, which will distribute bread and pastries to Paris Baguette stores and wholesale partners in the SouthEast Asia and the Middle East.

North America has long been a key market for the growth of Paris Baguette: the South Korean chain was launched in the US in 2005, started franchising in 2015 and opened its first store in Canada in March 2023. Local licensee Paris Baguette North America currently operates 193 stores in the US and Canada, with an ambitious goal of reaching 1,000 sites by 2030.

But Paris Baguette has big ambitions in Europe too, where it currently runs six stores in France and three in the UK. The South Korean chain launched its first European franchising store in London in November 2024 and expects to reach 450 sites across Europe by 2036.

Paris Baguette’s global turnover increased by 10% year-on-year and reached $ 460.8 million in 2023.



