Barilla consolidates its partnership with Chep

Chep, a global provider of supply chain solutions and a leader in pallet pooling, announces that it has signed a landmark agreement with Barilla, the world’s largest pasta manufacturer headquartered in Parma, Italy. The agreement will see the majority of Barilla’s freight pallets in Italy converted to Chep reusable pallets, reinforcing both companies’ commitment to sustainability and operational excellence.

“Our commitment to sustainability and operational excellence drives every decision we make,” said Roberto Magnani, Vice President of Logistics at Barilla. “Chep’s sustainability credentials, high-quality standards and innovative digital solutions align perfectly with our commitment to reducing waste, optimizing logistics and ensuring product safety. This partnership represents a significant step towards a more sustainable future for Barilla and the communities in which we operate.”

The conversion of pallet flows into Chep reusable platforms will help Barilla achieve important results in terms of environmental sustainability, avoiding every year: - The production of over 290 tons of waste, the equivalent of approximately 70 trucks used for waste transport. - The emission of 3,700 tons of CO2, the equivalent of 84 truck trips around the earth. - The use of 3,100 m3 of wood, equivalent to 3,000 trees saved from deforestation.

In addition to the environmental benefits, the new agreement will also allow the company to benefit from increased pallet availability, optimal service levels and the complete management of the supply chain offered by Chep. In addition, Chep's cutting-edge digital and diagnostic capabilities will give Barilla a detailed view of its supply chain, driving continuous improvement, in the name of waste elimination and innovation.

The ongoing collaboration between Chep and Barilla began in Italy in 2009 and expanded to Europe in 2018. Today's agreement will see the majority of the remaining flows converted to Chep pallets, from February 2025. Completion is expected within eight months. This strategic operation will allow Barilla to focus on its core business while leveraging Chep's expertise in pallet management.

Luca Rossi , Vice President, European Key Accounts at Chep, said: “Barilla’s decision to switch to Chep pallets confirms pallet pooling as the best solution for sustainable, efficient and cost-saving pallet management, especially in complex supply chains. This agreement not only underlines the strong relationship and trust we have built with Barilla over the years, but also highlights the resilience of the performance we have delivered to the company. It also paves the way for further collaboration in areas such as digital innovation, transport optimisation, sustainability and cost efficiency, with a commitment to continue generating value together”.