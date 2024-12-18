Sigep Asia & Restaurant Asia: Three-Year Partnership with ACA

Sigep Asia & Restaurant Asia has announced an exclusive three-year partnership with the Airline Catering Association (ACA), an organization that represents 64% of the global airline catering market and serves 4.7 million meals per day. This strategic collaboration aims to strengthen both organizations while fostering innovation and growth in the high-volume airline catering industry. The partnership will provide ACA members with the opportunity to explore and expand menu diversity, introducing new flavors, ingredients and catering solutions that meet the evolving needs of global air travel. At the same time, exhibitors at Sigep Asia & Restaurant Asia will benefit from unparalleled access to an industry that thrives on efficiency, scale and quality.

"This partnership represents a significant step forward for Sigep Asia & Restaurant Asia," said Ilaria Cicero , CEO of Ieg Asia. "By aligning ourselves with Aca, we not only open the doors for our exhibitors to showcase ingredients, products and equipment tailored to this high-turnover sector, but we also help Aca members discover innovative solutions to enhance their businesses and menus."

Key benefits of the partnership include:

- Business opportunities for exhibitors. Sigep Asia and Restaurant Asia exhibitors will have direct access to Aca members, to highlight products and solutions designed for large-scale catering operations.

- Innovations in airline catering. Aca members will have the opportunity to explore new ingredients and equipment to diversify and improve their offerings.

- Industry insights and collaboration. The partnership will facilitate meaningful connections between industry professionals, fostering innovation and driving growth in the airline catering industry.

"The Restaurant Association of Singapore (RAS) is delighted to welcome the Airline Catering Association (ACA) to Restaurant Asia and Sigep Asia 2025. We are confident that ACA members will find value in exploring the innovative ingredients, equipment and solutions showcased by our exhibitors at the inaugural Restaurant Asia show. One of the many potential partnership opportunities is with Singaporean chefs and F&B operators to bring their products on board international airlines, adding unique Singaporean and Asian flavours to in-flight meals. We believe that having the ACA on board presents a unique opportunity to strengthen the bond between the airline catering industry and Singapore's vibrant F&B community, fostering innovation and driving growth that benefits the entire industry," said Benjamin Boh , President of the Restaurant Association of Singapore.

"This partnership promises to bring great benefits to our members by connecting them to the cutting edge of innovation in the catering and hospitality industries. This collaboration not only enriches our understanding of the evolving trends in the industry, but also highlights our commitment to adapting and responding to the dynamic needs of today's and tomorrow's travelers. Together, we are setting new standards and shaping the future of airline catering by fostering a bridge between the industry's key players across all continents," said Fabio Gamba , CEO of the Airline Catering Association (ACA).

The collaboration underscores Sigep Asia and Restaurant Asia’s commitment to bridging the industries and creating platforms for innovation and growth. As the combined events continue to build their reputation in Southeast Asia, this partnership with Aca cements its position as a hub for high-impact collaborations shaping the future of dining.