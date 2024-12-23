CDP Equity and Trilantic Europe acquire agritech Diagram from Nextalia

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

CDP Equity, a subsidiary of the Cassa Depositi e Prestiti Group, and Trilantic Europe, a leading pan-European private equity investor in the mid-market, have acquired a majority stake in Diagram Group, an Italian agritech company. CDP Equity and Trilantic Europe each acquired a 41.6% stake in the company for a total of 83% of the share capital from investment platform Nextalia, which had held Diagram...