Nestlé riduce il capitale azionario

Economy and finance Italian extra-EU trade: exports and imports on the rise

Sells abroad are going strong especially in Türkiye, OPEC countries, ASEAN countries and UK /Istat Annex

In November 2024, Istat estimates, for trade with non-EU27 countries, a strong cyclical increase for both flows, slightly larger for exports (+5.6%) than for imports (+5.3%). The monthly increase in exports... more