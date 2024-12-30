Sparkling wines: Italy retains EU lead in 2023

In 2023, the European Union produced 1,496 billion liters of sparkling wine from fresh grapes. This figure represents an 8% decrease compared to approximately 1,624 billion in 2022. According to Eurostat, the main producing countries in 2023 were Italy, France and Germany, with 638, 312 (224 million liters of champagne and 88 million liters of sparkling wine) and 263 million liters respectively. They are followed by Spain (206 million liters) and Portugal (25 million liters).

In the same year, the EU exported 600 million litres of sparkling wine to non-EU countries, marking an 8% decrease compared to the 649 million litres exported in 2022. Despite the decrease in 2023, export levels remained higher than in previous years: 498 million litres in 2018, 528 million in 2019 and 495 million in 2020.

In 2023, the largest sparkling wine categories exported were Prosecco (44%, 266 million liters), sparkling wine from fresh grapes (17%, 100 million), Champagne (15%, 91 million), Cava (10%, 60 million) and other sparkling wines from fresh grapes with protected designation of origin (6%, 33 million).

Meanwhile, EU countries imported 5 million litres of sparkling wine from non-EU countries, which corresponded to less than 1% of the exported quantity.