Coca-Cola: Paola Donelli new Frontline Activation Mktg Director Italy and Albania

Paola Donelli has been appointed Frontline Activation Marketing Director Italy and Albania, to coordinate the team that manages the marketing and communication strategies of The Coca-Cola Company brands in the two countries. A graduate in Business Administration from Bocconi University, where she developed solid skills in marketing, trade marketing and business management, Donelli has a solid experience of over 25 years, gained in large multinational companies leading the FMGC sector.

After starting her career at Kraft Foods and Mondelez (1998-2017), where she managed global and local brands across different product categories and sales channels, in 2018 she joined Mars as Marketing Director for Italy. In this role, Donelli developed plans to support the growth of Mars' leading confectionery brands, such as M&Ms, Twix and Snickers, and from 2020 she extended her scope to Southern Europe, managing in addition to Italy, also Greece, Cyprus and Malta, as well as the entire portfolio of Mars categories, including Food and Petcare, including brands such as Pedigree, Cesar, Sheba, Whiskas and Ben's Original.

Donelli says she "accepted the challenge" of the new role "with the aim of strengthening, together with my team, the value of the company's brands, continuing to focus on a combination of iconicity and innovation that has always distinguished us and on the ability to satisfy the constantly evolving needs of consumers".