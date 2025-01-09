China: Record Cereals, but Government Wants More

The future of Chinese agriculture will be played out in particular on cereals. In this regard, Beijing has announced the selection of new varieties of soybeans and corn, while priority will be given to improving the yield of key cereals and oilseed crops. The latter, as explained in a note from the Ministry of Agriculture, are part of a strategy aimed at ensuring food security.

The Chinese government's focus will be on five key crops (corn, rice, wheat, soybeans and rapeseed) and the better use and coordination of good-quality land, high-quality seeds, machinery and farming practices. The ministry aims to increase grain output by 50 million tonnes by 2030, aiming for a 7% increase over last year's record grain harvest.

In fact, in 2024, China's overall grain production reached an all-time high of 706.5 million tonnes, 1.6% higher than the 695.41 million in 2023. The Ministry of Agriculture also called for coordinated funding to support efforts to increase yields and help reduce China's dependence on imports to ensure food security for its 1.4 billion people.

China still relies on imports of essential agricultural products, especially soybeans and corn, to feed its people and livestock. "We will vigorously promote stable grain production, yield increases, and ensure the safe supply of grain and essential agricultural products," the ministry said in a statement.