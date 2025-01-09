Nescafé Espresso Concentrate: Cold Coffee for Everyone

Nescafé, the largest coffee brand globally, is launching its first-ever liquid espresso concentrate in the US, the biggest coffee market in the world.1 With one out of every three cups of coffee consumed outside of the home being a cold coffee, Nescafé Espresso Concentrate allows consumers to make barista-style, personalized cold espresso beverages in the comfort of their home.

The growth of global coffee consumption is being driven by younger generations, and two out of three youth regularly drink cold coffee. In North America, 50% of Generation Z consumers' first cup of coffee is cold. Nescafé Espresso Concentrate answers this growing demand for customizable, convenient, at-home cold coffee. Because the concentrate easily dissolves in water or milk, consumers can simply mix it with ice and water or milk and then customize it to create their go-to drink, whether an iced mocha, macchiato, or cappuccino.

Axel Touzet, Head of Nestlé Coffee Brands Strategic Business Unit, said: "Through the Nescafé Espresso Concentrate we want to capture what younger generations of consumers are looking for: cold, convenient, customizable, premium coffee that brings the experience and taste they have outside their home to inside their home. We are enabling them to create café-style beverages in an instant without any extra machinery."

Nescafé Espresso Concentrate is made with 100% Arabica beans and comes in a 300-milliliter bottle (enough for approximately 20 cups of espresso when prepared as directed). In the US, it will be available at retailers starting in February in two variations: Nescafé Espresso Concentrate Black and Nescafé Espresso Concentrate Sweet Vanilla.

The Nescafé Espresso Concentrate was successfully launched last year in China and Australia.