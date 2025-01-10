Oecd, stable trend inflation in November: rising in Italy

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

The trend inflation of Oecd countries, in November 2024, remained stable at 4.5%. The Oecd itself reports that in Italy, in the same month, the trend of inflation rose to 1.3% from 0.9% in October. Overall, inflation is rising in 14 of the 38 Oecd countries, including a substantial rise of 1.7 percentage points in Slovenia and 1 percentage point in Lithuania.Meanwhile, general inflation has fallen...