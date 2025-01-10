Euro area, retail sales in modest growth in November 2024

Lower-than-expected growth in retail sales in the Eurozone in November 2024. According to Eurostat, sales rose by 0.1% on a monthly basis, below the consensus of +0.3%, compared to -0.3% in October 2024 (revised from -0.5%). Sales were up 1.2% year-on-year compared to +2.1% in the previous month. In the EU-27 sales grew by 0.2% on a monthly basis, while year-on-year they rose by 1.5%.



In the monthly comparison by retail sector and by Member State in the euro area in November 2024, compared to October 2024, the volume of retail trade:

increased by 0.1% for food, beverages and tobacco;

decreased by 0.6% for non-food products (excluding motor fuel),

increased by 0.8% for motor fuels in specialist shops.

In the EU, retail trade volume:

increased by 0.2% for food, beverages and tobacco,

decreased by 0.4% for non-food products (except motor fuel),

increased by 0.8% for motor fuels in specialist shops.

Among the Member States for which data are available, the largest monthly increases in total retail trade volume were recorded in Cyprus (+2.3%), Bulgaria (+1.3%), Denmark and Latvia (both +1.1%). The largest decreases were observed in Belgium (-2.4%), Germany and Spain (both -0.6%) as well as in Poland and Finland (both -0.2%).

In the annual comparison by retail sector and by Member State, also in the Euro area in November 2024, compared to November 2023, the volume of retail trade:

increased by 0.6% for food, beverages and tobacco;

increased by 1.5% for non-food products (excluding motor fuel),

increased by 0.9% for motor fuels in specialist shops.

In the EU, retail trade volume:

increased by 0.8% for food, beverages and tobacco,

increased by 2% for non-food products (excluding motor fuel),

increased by 0.9% for motor fuels in specialist shops.

Among the Member States for which data are available, the largest annual increases in total retail trade volume were recorded in Luxembourg (+15.3%), Lithuania (+7.2%) and Bulgaria (+6.8%). The largest decreases were observed in Belgium (-5.4%), Finland (-2.7%) and Estonia (-0.2%).