Vongola Romagnola becomes EU registered trademark

The "Vongola Romagnola" becomes a registered trademark in the European Union. The territorial collective trademark of the Consortia for the Management of Molluscs of Ravenna and Rimini has obtained the registration certificate from the European Union Intellectual Property Office (Euipo) in recent days. An attestation that not only protects the trademark and its distinctive character, but also contributes to building and consolidating the identity of the product, unequivocally communicating the origin of the clams and the typicality linked to the maritime traditions of Romagna.

The trademark sees the adhesion of the fishing cooperatives associated with Legacoop Romagna, united by the aim of promoting the product of the navies of the Romagna coast. The boats authorized to fish for clams are 36 in the Rimini district and 18 in the Ravenna district (which also includes Cesenatico). Fishing takes place for about 10 months a year: the fishermen go out to sea three or four times a week and work to land up to a maximum of 400 kg of product per day. Fishing, carried out naturally in compliance with biological cycles, allows over 2 thousand tons of clams to be brought to the tables of consumers and public establishments.

The “poveracce”, an integral part of the maritime tradition, are a fish resource of great economic value for the cooperatives and for the territory. The Romagna clam – healthy and rich in precious nutrients – is one of the “zero mile” products that Legacoop Romagna intends to promote and make better known, together with the history and work of the associated fishing cooperatives, also through collaboration with all the associations of hoteliers and restaurateurs of the coast, to strengthen the promotion of the tourist offer, through a product strongly “made in Romagna”.