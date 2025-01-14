Campari, buy back millionaire

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

Davide Campari-Milano N.V. states that "under the current authorization to purchase own shares to be used for the service of incentive plans based on financial instruments, as decided by the shareholders' meeting of April 11, 2024", from 6 January 2025 to 10 January 2025, purchased 211,696 own shares at an average price of 5.8104 euros per share. The total value of the transaction was 1,230,041.55...