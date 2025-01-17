Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Algebris Investments launches Climatech fund
To invest between climate and deep tech, focusing on key sectors such as food
Algebris Investments has launched its first venture capital strategy, Algebris Climatech, with a first closing at around 60 million Euros. Investors include major institutional players, key players in the social security system, and CDP Venture Capital as anchor investor through its Technology Transfer Fund and Green Transition Fund-Pnrr, which uses assets provided by the EU through the NextGeneration...
EFA News - European Food Agency
