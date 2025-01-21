Tosca opens its first location in Metz

After the success of the openings in Italy, Tosca is expanding its presence in France, opening its first international store in Metz with its partner Jrb Metz Origin, a company founded by Romane and Baptiste Fousse and Javier Alonso Lopez , offering a sensory journey through the flavours, aromas and culinary traditions of Tuscany.

Metz is an ancient city, the capital of Lorraine and an important river port, rich in history and tradition: dominated by the famous Gothic cathedral, it is one of the most renowned tourist destinations in France. The new Tosca venue is located in the central Place Saint Jacques, in the historic center and a few steps from the Cathedral of Saint Ethienne.

French and tourists will now be able to discover the heart of the Tosca offer, namely the renowned “schiacciata” low, warm and crunchy, prepared with a mix of flours ground with natural biga and leavened for more than 16 hours and “greased” with fine extra virgin olive oils PGI. The schiacciata is stuffed with a selection of typical cheeses and cured meats such as Prosciutto Toscano PDO, Pecorino Toscano PDO, Finocchiona PGI and Mortadella di Prato PGI. Tosca confirms itself as the point of reference for those seeking the authenticity and quality of products made in Tuscany.

"This opening represents an important step in the expansion of the Tosca brand, which, after having consolidated its presence on the Italian territory, opens to a new market that is very interesting to develop, the French one, bringing its Tuscan excellence into the homes and hearts of an ever-increasing number of consumers. For this reason, we have planned to participate in the Franchising Show in Paris from March 15 to 17", says entrepreneur Pietro Nicastro , founder of Tosca.

For its part, Jrb Metz Origin is the first company to introduce the Tosca brand in France. "For us, this first opening in Metz is just the beginning," reads a statement from the group. "By collaborating closely with Tosca, our goal is to develop and expand this unique concept throughout France, allowing as many consumers as possible to discover the incomparable flavors and artisanal know-how of Tuscany. Our ambition for Jrb Metz Origin is to become a key player in the implementation and success of Tosca nationwide, while always keeping a high-quality customer experience and the promotion of excellent products as a priority."