Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service
Ardian, record 3.2 billion euros collection
Successful closing for the sixth Expansion fund focused on private medium-sized companies between Frankfurt, Paris and Milan
Ardian, a leading global private market investment firm, today announced that it has raised €3.2 billion for its sixth Expansion Fund, the Ardian Expansion Fund VI (AEF VI). The "successful closing" confirms the strong support and confidence of Ardian’s investors at a global level. Of the 200 fund subscribers (LPs), around 80 were already present in the AEF V fund and contributed to raising almost hal...
fc - 47244
EFA News - European Food Agency
EFA News - European Food Agency