Franke: Maltempi new VP R&D and Category Management

Franke Home Solutions, a division of the Franke Group and manufacturer of intelligent systems and solutions for the home kitchen, announces an important change within its Global Leadership Team (Gly). After holding key roles since joining Franke in 2019, Andrea Paiusco , previously VP R&D and Category Management, has officially retired at the end of 2024.

In the role of VP R&D and Category Management, he is succeeded by Filippo Maltempi , who joins the Global Leadership Team reporting directly to Barbara Borra , CEO of Franke Home Solutions. Maltempi joined the company on November 16, 2024, bringing with him over twenty years of experience, especially in Operations, Product Development and Business Development, gained both in Europe and Asia. Before joining Franke, Maltempi held various international management positions, most recently as General Manager of the Burner Business Unit at Carrier Global Corporation and, previously, as Engineering Director of Technology and Innovation. He also worked for twenty years within Aristonthermo Group, holding roles of increasing responsibility such as Asia Pacific Technical Director, Thermic Comfort Product Development Director and Business Development Burner BU. Maltempi has a degree in Aerospace Engineering with a focus on Structures from the Polytechnic University of Milan.

Franke Home Solutions is "a company that has always demonstrated a strong focus on innovation and quality", Maltempi said. "My priority will be to contribute to the creation of increasingly integrated and high-performance solutions for the home kitchen, combining technological expertise and strategic vision in a constantly evolving market". Franke expresses its heartfelt thanks to Andrea Paiusco for the commitment shown in recent years and for the important results achieved during his career within the Group, wishing him the best for this new phase of his life.