Sabaf, revenues 2024 records

Sabaf, a manufacturer of components for domestic appliances and kitchens such as gas burners, taps and thermostats for gas cooking listed on the Ftse Italia small cap and the Star segment, It closed 2024 with preliminary normalized consolidated revenues of 277 million Euros, up 15.9% compared to 2023. The figure is up by 10.2% at the same perimeter, excluding, only for the first half of 2024, the contribution of MEC, an American company based in Mansfield, Ohio, of which Sabaf acquired 51% in July 2023. This figure, the official statement stresses, "represents the highest turnover ever achieved by the group in its history, a result particularly significant in light of the persistent weakness of the market for household appliances".

The outlook for 2025, adds the note, "is positive: the order intake in the first weeks of the year shows a double-digit growth compared to 2024 and anticipates an excellent first quarter". Final results for 2024 will be announced on 25 march, the date scheduled for the meeting of the Board of Directors to approve the consolidated financial statements.

The Sabaf Group, based in Ospitaleto (Brescia), employs around 1,000 employees and is active with its parent company Sabaf S.p.a. and subsidiaries Sabaf do Brasil, Sabaf Turchia and Sabaf Cina, active in the production of domestic burners, A.R.C., which produces professional cooking burners, Faringosi Hinges and C.M.I., a leader in the production of hinges for ovens and dishwashers and Okida, operating in the field of electronic components for household appliances. The company has just provided an update on the execution of the "buyback program approved by shareholders on 8 May 2024 and launched on 19 december 2024".

"Sabaf S.p.a. -reports the official note- informs that in the period between 13 January 2025 and 17 January 2025 it bought 8,212 own shares at an average unit price of 15.1073 Euros per share, for a total amount of 124,270.43 Euros. As a result of these transactions, Sabaf held, on 17 January 2025, 169,099 own shares, equivalent to 1.333% of the share capital".