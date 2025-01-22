Eataly turns 18 and Celebrates in Italy, USA and UK

Eataly celebrates its eighteenth birthday with five large dinners that become an opportunity to enhance culture and traditions. On January 27, 2007, the first Eataly opened in Turin in the former Opificio Carpano in the Lingotto area, offering an unprecedented opportunity to enjoy the spaces through the original formula "buy, eat, learn" and inaugurating a new path in the world of distribution of high-quality artisan products, inspired by key words such as sustainability, responsibility and sharing.

Since then, the group has grown to 55 points of sale worldwide and to assume the role of ambassador of authentic Italian food and wine.

On Monday, January 27, 2025, Eataly Torino Lingotto, Eataly Roma Ostiense, Eataly Milano Smeraldo, Eataly London, and Eataly SoHo in New York will host five dinners featuring great interpreters of Italian cuisine whose restaurants have been awarded a Michelin Star, chefs who have been pursuing their interpretation of Italian cuisine around the world for years, and master pastry chefs cited in the most authoritative guides.

For a unique evening, Eataly Milano Smeraldo pays homage to the great cuisine of Piedmont with Fabio Ingallinera of Il Nazionale in Vernante, 1 Michelin star, Ugo Alciati of Guido Ristorante in Serralunga d'Alba, 1 Michelin star, Luca Zecchin of Coltivare, in La Morra, Michelin green star, Davide Palluda of All'Enoteca in Canale, 1 Michelin star and Claudio Vicina , the chef of Casa Vicina, from Turin, already a Michelin star.

At Eataly Torino Lingotto, the best of Liguria's food and wine tradition arrives with five young Michelin Stars: Giorgio Servetto of the Vignamare Restaurant in Andora, Antonio Buono of Casa Buono in Ventimiglia, Ivan Maniago of Impronta d'acqua in Cavi di Lavagna, Marco Visciola of Il Marin inside Eataly Genova and Jacopo Chieppa of the Equilibrio Restaurant in Dolcedo Imperia.

Eataly Roma Ostiense focuses on Lazio cuisine: the menu features traditional dishes, revisited in a modern key by some of the most interesting starred chefs in the region. It starts in the Frosinone countryside with Salvatore Tassa , chef of Colline Ciociare in Acuto, then moves on to Latina, specifically Pontinia, with Fabio Verrelli d'Amico and his Materiaprima - Osteria Contemporanea, and then arrives in the Capital thanks to the cuisine of Andrea Pasqualucci of the Moma Restaurant and that of Pierluigi Gallo of the Achilli al Parlamento Restaurant. Marta Boccanera and Felice Venanzi , master pastry chefs of the Pasticceria Grué, Tre Torte in the Gambero Rosso guide “Pasticceri & Pasticcerie” will take care of the sweet proposal.

Eataly London presents its Dinner of the Stars: Carlo Cracco , recently at the helm of the Terra restaurant inside Eataly London and Francesco Mazzei , for years one of the main promoters of Italian cuisine in the British gastronomic scene, will be the protagonists of a special evening of celebration in the spaces of the Terra by Carlo Cracco restaurant. Guests will be able to taste a selection of signature dishes curated by the two chefs. The Open bar with a selection of the best cocktails and live music make the appointment even more unique.

Eataly's birthday is also being celebrated overseas: at Eataly Soho in New York on January 27, a special Dinner of the Stars is scheduled, where Italian excellence meets New York's iconic food and wine in an exclusive evening. In the kitchen, there will be Stefano Secchi of Rezdora, a 1 Michelin star restaurant and a point of reference for Emilian cuisine in New York, Alberto Marcolongo , the Veronese chef of Alain Ducasse 's Benoit restaurant in Midtown, the promoter of molecular cuisine and owner of Stretch Pizza on Park Avenue Wylie Dufresne and Gabriel Kreuther , of the eponymous two Michelin star restaurant in Bryant Park. The four guest chefs will combine the flavors and recipes that distinguish them in a five-course menu, with a signature dessert created by Katia Delogu , head of the pastry line of Eataly North America.