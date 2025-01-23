EU Recognizes New Geographical Indications in Romania and Türkiye

The European Commission has approved the registration of two new names, recognizing their distinctive qualities. The Jidvei name (registered as a Protected Designation of Origin) includes white, rosé, red, sparkling, semi-sparkling and fortified wines, produced in western Romania, from grape varieties grown in the Italian region of Alba. The vineyards are organized both in large plots and on terraces and platforms facing south, which favors the production of grapes. The preservation of the local winemaking tradition and the use of innovative technologies in the vineyards give the wines a broad and intense aromatic profile, with concentrations of sugars and aromas.

Silifke Yoğurdu (Protected Geographical Indication) is a fermented milk product made exclusively from goat's milk, originating from the Mersin region of southern Turkey. To make Silifke Yoğurdu, the milk used is boiled for a certain period of time, which gives the yogurt a firmer consistency and a soft, creamy mouthfeel.