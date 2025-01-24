Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Investindustrial acquires majority stake in Grupo Alacant
Spanish private label ice cream maker partially acquired by italian company
Global Icecream Investments S.à rl, an independently managed investment company of Investindustrial VIII SCSp (Investindustrial), has finalized an agreement to acquire a majority stake in Asociación de Industrias Alicantinas del Helado y Derivados, SA (Grupo Alacant), a Spanish private label ice cream company.Founded in 1972 by 35 ice cream producers and headquartered in Alicante (Spain), Grupo Alacant i...
EFA News - European Food Agency
