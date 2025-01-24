Bialetti, Nuo Capital ready to rescue?

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

The agreement between Bialetti and Nuo Capital, the investment arm of the Hong Kong family office Wwic, led by Stephen Cheng, is increasingly close. The company, controlled by the Pao-Cheng family and the heirs of Hermès founder Émile-Maurice Hermès, would aim to exploit Bialetti to accelerate growth, particularly on foreign markets. It seems to be heading towards the conclusion, therefore, the re...