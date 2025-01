Illva Saronno fa scorpacciata di gelati artigianali nel Nord-Ovest

Ice cream Illva Saronno gorges on artisanal ice cream in the North-West of Italy

Majority of the Genoese Arbore sas acquired through the subsidiary Disaronno

Illva Saronno Holding has acquired the majority of Arbore sas, a company in the sector of semi-finished products for artisanal ice cream and pastry shops in Liguria and Piedmont. The transaction took place... more