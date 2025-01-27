Noberasco optimistic about 2025

"We are very pleased to announce that last week the Shareholders' Meeting approved the Balance 23/24 with renewed optimism". Flavio Ferretti, ceo of Noberasco, a historic company specializing in dried and dehydrated fruit, has overcome a crisis phase thanks to the financial support of the fund 'illimity Credit & Corporate Turnaround' of Illimity sgr, the new governance that sees Ferretti himself at the helm as ceo since October 2024 and, above all, thanks to "the collective commitment of employees who have never stopped contributing to recovery".

"With a stable turnover -explains Ferretti- on which the heavy downsizing of a portfolio of products partly unprofitable have affected, the margin has been brought back to levels of sure interest. Although the first part of this new year began with renewed issues on raw materials, the impacts of climate change, dollar tensions and geopolitical tensions, The outlook allows us to plan for a near future of positivity and sustainable development".

"Following the closing of the positive balance sheet and reading the data for these months, Ferretti continues, we can more calmly expect to meet expectations and aim to reach 120 million Euros in revenues by 2027 as foreseen by the industrial plan: the group closed 2023/2024 with revenues of 85 million Euros and an ebitda margin around 6.8% thanks to control of costs and investments. These figures, the manager concludes, read carefully, translate into important results such as trust by stakeholders and consumers, the acceleration of growth and strengthening within the most important chains of the GDO that open scenarios also to other sales channels".

For the next three years, Noberasco intends to achieve "ambitious goals" within a strategic plan that will further enhance the heritage of a historical group that has been awarded the national historic mark of interest since 2022, focusing on the needs of the consumer, further developing the horeca channel and out-of-home consumption with healthy products increasingly in trend such as snack bars and new "enriched" fruit products.



But that’s not all because the ceo Ferretti is attentive, in addition to the numbers related to volume and turnover growth, also to other goals related to sustainability of the 2030 Agenda. "At the heart of the Noberasco mission -emphasizes Ferretti- there is innovation and attention to the consumer to allow him every day an 'Easy Star Bene' thanks to the easy and prompt intake of conventional and organic fruit, soft and dry, worked and guaranteed by the 'Noberasco Method'. In addition, we will work to develop and communicate to the market some characteristics that have always distinguished research and attention to the quality of Noberasco. In particular, we intend to make our consumer aware of the efforts we make on control, The research and 'on-site' evaluation of raw materials we use".

After the installation of the new governance, the company’s future is being designed with clear strategic guidelines: attention to the highest quality and ethics of products, which has characterized the 'Noberasco Method' since its origins and a determined drive on the innovation front, Unavoidable in a market where impulse buying is one of the pillars of consumer choice and requires constant curiosity and stimulation to try new things. Sustainability will be a further driver of development, with a concrete commitment to a very topical theme: the continuous search for innovative solutions to minimize the environmental impact in every aspect of the supply chain, from production processes to packaging materials. Noberasco since 1908 has never stopped investing in the future, says the Ligurian company: "today more than ever with the knowledge that from moments of difficulty we can come out stronger, aware and ready to renew ourselves".