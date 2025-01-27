It does not receive public funding
Illva Saronno gorges on artisanal ice cream in the North-West of Italy

Majority of the Genoese Arbore sas acquired through the subsidiary Disaronno

Illva Saronno Holding has acquired the majority of Arbore sas, a company in the sector of semi-finished products for artisanal ice cream and pastry shops in Liguria and Piedmont. The transaction took place through the subsidiary Disaronno Ingredients, producer of the famous liqueur of the same name. The agreement, according to a note from Illva Saronno, was born "in line with the strategic vision of...

