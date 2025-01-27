Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service
Illva Saronno gorges on artisanal ice cream in the North-West of Italy
Majority of the Genoese Arbore sas acquired through the subsidiary Disaronno
Illva Saronno Holding has acquired the majority of Arbore sas, a company in the sector of semi-finished products for artisanal ice cream and pastry shops in Liguria and Piedmont. The transaction took place through the subsidiary Disaronno Ingredients, producer of the famous liqueur of the same name. The agreement, according to a note from Illva Saronno, was born "in line with the strategic vision of...
lml - 47437
EFA News - European Food Agency
EFA News - European Food Agency