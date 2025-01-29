Eataly without frontiers

True to the promise of expansion made a few days ago, on the occasion of the 18th birthday of the brand Eataly, by ad Andrea Cipolloni, the Italian catering brand in Investindustrial by Andrea Bonomi signs, through the mother company, a memorandum of understanding with Azadea Group, the owner and operator of over 40 international franchises in the Middle East and Africa. The signature was signed in the presence of the deputy minister of enterprises and made in Italy, Valentino Valentini.

Under the agreement, Eataly’s expansion plan includes the opening of 40 new stores in the region, including airport concessions and distribution of Eataly branded products, for a commitment to invest 100 million Euros in the area.

Andrea Bonomi, president of Investindustrial, commented: "This agreement demonstrates our commitment to support Italian excellence in their international growth. Eataly will benefit from strategic and financial resources to accelerate its development and bring its unique offering to new and sophisticated consumers. We are proud of our partnership with Azadea and look forward to further developing Eataly together in the region".

The agreement, which follows the inauguration of the new Investindustrial office in Abu Dhabi, aims to strengthen Eataly’s presence in the Middle East, with a particular focus on the Gulf countries, which have seen significant growth for Italian cuisine: currently, the brand that belonged to the entrepreneur Oscar Farinetti who sold it in 2022 to Investindustrial, manages sales outlets in the main cities of the region thanks to the partnership with Azadea, will remain a significant shareholder and continue to manage Eataly’s activities in the Middle East.

Investindustrial, which controls 52% of Eataly, is relaunching its international development through the leverage of direct management initiated by the acquisition of minority shareholders in the US and Germany. At this point, through the agreement, the brand development becomes global, especially without interference from minority partners and franchisees: In 2023, Investindustrial acquired minority shares of the holding company Eataly America and the operating company Eataly USA with a disbursement of 148.6 million, of which 38.6 deferred, and in Germany for 3.1 million for the remaining 45%. In addition, last December he took over the Paris-based Eataly Paris Marais. Last summer, Eataly secured a maxi long-term bank loan of 250 million Euros.



