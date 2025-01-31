Pescare Show is coming, in Rimini from 7 to 9 February

From the most technical equipment to the most adventurous fishing trips, passing by the latest news in the field of boating: from Friday 7 to Sunday 9 February 2025, Rimini becomes the beating heart of the world of sport fishing with Pescare Show. At the exhibition organized by IEG-Italian Exhibition Group, experts and curious people will discover the latest news in the sector and put themselves to the test with technical demonstrations and many other activities involving Rimini and its territory for sport fishing. An activity that represents a growing community and that in Emilia-Romagna unites a substantial base of enthusiasts: in this region resides about 8% of the fishermen affiliated to Fipsas-Federazione Italiana Pesca Sportiva Attività Subacquee (data 2024).

Event involving the territory

Pescare Show Rimini is not only a fair event, but an event that actively involves the territory with activities that go out of the pavilions of the fair. Starting from the 1st Fishing Trophy at the "Pescare Show" at Lago Pascoli Rimini, FIPSAS sports and educational center, on the morning of Sunday, February 9: the winners will be awarded in fair in the afternoon for the different categories in competition. Also on Sunday, February 9, from 8.30 to 10.30, the Rimini Darsena, in the area opposite the Nautical Club, will host outdoor activities curated by Fishing & Biodiversity to practice in Light Rock Fishing, a technique of fishing with light equipment. At Pescare Show Rimini, in the presence of the Italian Federation Motonautica, will be awarded the winners of the 1st trophy Republic of San Marino "Pescare Show", timed watercraft competition organized by Aquabike San Marino in collaboration with Pescare Show and IEG, which took place on 26 January in the waters opposite the Lido San Giuliano in Rimini, with the participation of more than 30 athletes. At the fair, at the stand of the Nautical Club of Rimini, there will also be the delivery of IGFA-passports International Game Fish Association to all the children of primary schools in the territory who have participated in the activities of deepening and dissemination of marine biology held with the marine biologists Carlotta Santolini and Chiara Gambardella.

A concentrate of novelty



And then, many proposals to discover at the fair, for all sports techniques. From the historic brands such as Trabucco, Tubertini, Maver and Artico, through the top brands of sea fishing, such as Sunrise, present with Avet Reel, Borderline with Accurate, SaSa Scorziello with brands like Jatsui, Tica and Falcon, Normic with its novelties to test through the simulator. And again, the leading brands distributed by Boscolo Sport, including Varivas, ZMAN, MV110, JLC, Spanish brand for the first time at the Pescare Show, and many others, in a real explosion of news for all tastes. Fly fishing enthusiasts will find products from H2O and The Butcher, 54 Dean Street, Fly Shop La Vallata and AT. Rods, with handmade rods and exclusive equipment.



And for those who dream of fishing adventures, in exotic places and not, there will be specialized tour operators such as Go to Fish, River Fishing Mongolia, Denmark Fishing Lodge and Inland Fisheries Ireland. Staying in Italy, confirms its historic presence Trentino Fishing, while they debut at Pescare Show Turismo Torino e Provincia with the offer dedicated to Val di Susa and Ars Tronto (Ascoli Piceno) with the FIPSAS Comitato Regione Marche. Practical demonstrations, courses and meetings with big names in the industry will be part of a truly complete experience.

World Preview

Pescare Show will also offer a large section dedicated to the nautical and electronics. This exclusive event, scheduled for Friday 7 February at 12:00, will be an opportunity to see the latest innovations in the world of yachting and discover all the features of this boat designed to meet the needs of the most demanding fishermen and cruise lovers. Garmin, Lowrance, Raymarine, KD Italy with the brands Humminbird, Minn Kota and Cannon and Furuno Italia will also be present at the fair, presenting their latest technologies for navigation. They will make their debut at Pescare Show Acquasport Nautica with the brand new Tiger Marine 850 OP Sport Fishing, Quick Italy with MC2 together with the shipyard Scandinavian Boat and Gruppo MED.

A Parterre of experts

In Rimini you will be able to meet the best experts of different fishing techniques:

Hans van Klinken , the inventor of the famous Klinkhammer, known to fly fishing enthusiasts, will present his new book The Klink;

, the inventor of the famous Klinkhammer, known to fly fishing enthusiasts, will present his new book The Klink; Davide Muccino Zarlenga will explain the secrets of the Japanese Tenkara technique;

will explain the secrets of the Japanese Tenkara technique; Andrea Malzanini will teach how to create classic flies;

will teach how to create classic flies; Max Malli , founder of the movement "the Spey Band", will tell you about the behind-the-scenes of the Spey technique with two hands;

, founder of the movement "the Spey Band", will tell you about the behind-the-scenes of the Spey technique with two hands; Aldo Menghini will share his experience between traditional technique and Tenkara.

In addition, special guests will be present such as: