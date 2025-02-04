Ristorante Del Cambio, Diego Giglio is the new executive chef

Il Ristorante Del Cambio, considered one of the "places of worship" of Turin food and wine, a place also frequented and loved by Cavour, announces the appointment of Diego Giglio as Executive Chef. This choice, the official statement stresses, "represents a natural passing of the baton in the sign of continuity" with the work carried out over the last ten years by the entire restaurant team under the guidance of Matteo Baronetto, that will remain involved in a transition phase that will last until next April to ensure a harmonious and consistent evolution with the identity of Del Cambio, since 1757 "frequented by lovers of beauty and good food" in the central Piazza Carignano, The beating heart of the former Savoy capital.

Diego Giglio, already key figure of the brigade of Del Cambio, takes on the new role "with the aim of consolidating and further developing the gastronomic path that has made the restaurant an institution of Italian catering". Trained in some of the most prestigious kitchens in Italy, Giglio has worked closely with Matteo Baronetto since 2000, and has been serving as Sous Chef at Del Cambio since the project began in 2014. He has contributed to the evolution of the restaurant’s cuisine with creativity, rigor and a deep knowledge and respect for the historical identity of the place.

"The collaboration with Matteo Baronetto -said Giglio- was fundamental for my professional growth and will be valuable even in this transition phase, where we will work together to ensure continuity and consistency to the gastronomic proposal of Del Cambio. My goal is to continue in the consolidation of the identity that the restaurant has built over the last 10 years, therefore respecting the tradition to which I will add my personal interpretation".

The change in leadership of the kitchen of the restaurant Del Cambio allows Baronetto to devote himself to a new personal entrepreneurial project of which at the moment it is not possible to reveal too many details: a project that will enjoy financial support, as a minority partner, Michele Denegri, owner of the Del Cambio restaurant through the company Risorgimento.

"I am happy to see Giglio take this role -explains Baronetto-, because it perfectly represents the spirit and philosophy that we have built in these years at Del Cambio. The passing of the baton that we announce today has been, in fact, studied and planned between me, Denegri and Giglio himself for a long time and represents a natural evolution of the personal path of both chefs and that of Del Cambio. With Giglio, the collaboration will continue during this transition phase to ensure a smooth and harmonious transition. In the meantime, I am excited to be able to dedicate myself to studying a new project that will allow me to continue exploring new frontiers of cooking and culinary innovation".

"The board of directors of Risorgimento, a company that acquired Ristorante Del Cambio in 2014 driven by the desire to generate a long-term social impact -it reads in the official press release-, thanks Matteo Baronetto for the commitment given in these ten years of collaboration and for the continuous successes achieved, starting with the Michelin star obtained by the Restaurant from 2014 and wishes Giglio to reach further milestones in the sign of continuity of the menu".

"With today’s announcement -concludes the statement- the Del Cambio Restaurant confirms its mission, the desire to evolve with balance, preserving its essence in respect of its history began in 1757".