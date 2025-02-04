Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Orsero returns to Berlin for Fruit Logistica 2025
From tomorrow to 7 february: more than 2.500 exhibitors at the world event of fresh fruit and vegetables
Orsero returns to Fruit Logistica, the world fair for the fresh produce sector. The event will take place in Berlin from tomorrow, Wednesday 5 February to Friday 7 February, and will see over 2,500 exhibitors from 86 countries (read EFA News). The exhibition space dedicated to Orsero will be located in Hall 27 |stand B-54, inside one of the new pavilions of the German Pole dedicated to international...
