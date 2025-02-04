Orsero returns to Berlin for Fruit Logistica 2025

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

Orsero returns to Fruit Logistica, the world fair for the fresh produce sector. The event will take place in Berlin from tomorrow, Wednesday 5 February to Friday 7 February, and will see over 2,500 exhibitors from 86 countries (read EFA News). The exhibition space dedicated to Orsero will be located in Hall 27 |stand B-54, inside one of the new pavilions of the German Pole dedicated to international...