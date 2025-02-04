Pallini: exports of 24.5 million euros in 70 countries

The historic Roman distillery Pallini, founded in 1875 and moved to the capital at the beginning of the twentieth century, continues to grow: in terms of distribution (with over 3 million liters of products sold in 2024, +4% on 2023), turnover (exceeding 20 million in 2023 with an increase of +12.5% and reaching 24.5 million euros) and global expansion (in 70 markets, 12 more in 2024). Important milestones reached, which however are not to be understood as points of arrival, on the contrary: there are many projects for 2025, a milestone for the Roman company that reaches the milestone of 150 years since its foundation.

With an offer of over 100 products that mainly includes spirits and liqueurs, Pallini is now present in cocktail bars, restaurants and wine shops all over the world; it is precisely from abroad that the company derives the largest slice of income, with exports constituting 78% of its turnover (+14% in 2024). A constant international development also well demonstrated by the 70 markets reached in 2024: among the new additions, closer countries such as the Czech Republic and Serbia stand out, but also several Latin American states (such as Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay and Chile), up to India and the Philippines.

Among the flagship products that have contributed to achieving these important goals, first of all, with its strong specific weight, Pallini Limoncello (which grew by 15% in 2024, thus becoming the best-selling limoncello in the world), which are also joined by Amaro Formidabile (launched in the year just ended also outside national borders, with a particular focus on America), N° 3 London Dry Gin (awarded for several years as the Best Gin in the world and grown by 20% in Italy, where it is distributed by the Roman company) and the innovative Pallini Limoncello Spritz in can (ready to drink which is attracting considerable interest in European markets).

Furthermore, Limonzero, the first non-alcoholic limoncello on the market, has seen significant growth, culminating recently with its listing in the Ontario Monopoly, the government agency responsible for the marketing of alcoholic beverages in the Canadian province: a success that confirms how the No/Low segments are no longer just a passing trend, but real segments to focus on to enrich the competitive offering and satisfy the needs of an increasingly diversified public.

“In general, 2024 has confirmed itself as a year of great growth, with a widespread presence in ever more markets, and which has seen our Limoncello become the best-selling in the world, both in terms of volume and value”, comments Micaela Pallini , president and CEO of Pallini. “Now, in this 2025 that marks a century and a half of the company’s history, our gaze is also firmly fixed on the future: the path will be to strengthen ourselves even more with new ideas and acquisitions, to truly be “on everyone’s lips” thanks to the strength of our products”.



1/ Continued