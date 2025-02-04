Pallini /2. 150 years of tradition and innovation

Antica Casa Pallini was founded in 1875 in Antrodoco, a town on the border between Lazio and Abruzzo, by the enterprising merchant Nicola Pallini. Initially a fabric and liquor bottle emporium, the business was then transferred to Rome in 1922 by his son Virgilio, becoming a real distillery, which quickly conquered the palates of the Romans with its products. From generation to generation, the company continued to expand, inaugurating a new factory and starting to export its products to America in the 1960s, up until the current fifth generation, which since 2020 has seen Micaela Pallini at the helm as president and CEO, also the first female president of Federvini, currently in office.

An ancient commercial activity, born a decade after the Unification of Italy, which has therefore seen its history intertwine with the evolution of Italian taste, helping to shape and influence it over time. For this reason, in May 2025 Pallini will be celebrating with great pride its 150th anniversary since its foundation: an extraordinary milestone that will be celebrated right here in Rome, with a great event that will pay homage to the tradition and progress of the company. To make this anniversary even more special, the Ministry of Business and Made in Italy (Mimit) has confirmed the issue of a commemorative stamp for the 150th anniversary of Pallini Spa, an acknowledgement that testifies not only to the importance of this historic brand in the national panorama, but also to its role as an ambassador of Italianness in the world.

In addition to the celebrations, 2025 also includes projects for further development and innovation: for example, Amaro Formidabile will continue to conquer international markets with even greater impetus, thanks to its unique and decisive character and total sensorial approach, while the historic Mistrà, one of the company's most iconic anise-based liqueurs, is preparing for a restyling that will modernise it without altering its identity. Sold by Pallini since the opening of the distillery in Rome in the 1920s and consolidated as a flagship product for the general public, the new look of Mistrà will offer a freshness and appeal suited to the new millennium, while maintaining its strong recognisability intact, to continue to conquer new palates without losing its distinctive character.

“For one hundred and fifty years and five generations, the Pallini family has passionately passed down a legacy of quality and tradition, intertwining its history with that of Italy,” concludes Micaela Pallini . “From Antrodoco and then Rome to many countries around the world, Pallini is a symbol of Italian excellence, which looks to the future with the enthusiasm of a company that has in its DNA the ability to evolve and innovate, but maintaining deep roots in its land.”

