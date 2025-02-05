Helicopter crash in Parma, Italy: Lorenzo Rovagnati's death confirmed

The identity of one of the three victims of the accident involving an A-109 GrandNew helicopter, registration I-CPFL, which crashed in Castel Guelfo, a hamlet of Noceto, in the province of Parma, on the Rovagnati estate around 7:20 pm today has been confirmed. The victim is Lorenzo Rovagnati , heir to the dynasty together with his brother Ferruccio , and CEO of the well-known company specializing in quality cured meats and hams. Married, father of two children, awaiting his third, he is remembered with words of esteem by the mayor of Noceto, Fabio Fecci , who rushed to the site of the accident as soon as he heard the news. It seems that Lorenzo usually went by helicopter every Wednesday from the company headquarters in Biassono, in the Milan area, to the Castel Guelfo estate.

In his role as CEO, he took over the reins of the family business and among the first measures, together with his brother, he decided to open the first production plant abroad, in Vineland, New Jersey, with the aim of combining Italian quality and tradition with American taste.

The investigations to ascertain the causes of the accident are coordinated by the Parma Public Prosecutor's Office. At the same time, the National Flight Safety Agency, Ansv, has ordered the opening of an investigation, as well as the dispatch of an investigative team that will be on the site of the accident tomorrow, February 6, to carry out the operational inspection. The names of the other two victims, probably the pilot and co-pilot of the helicopter, are still unknown.