EU: New Packaging Regulation Comes Into Force

The European Regulation on packaging and packaging waste enters into force with new measures to further address the environmental challenges caused by excessive packaging. The measure aims to "significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions, water use and environmental costs in the packaging sector". At the same time, the regulation aims to create "opportunities for the recycling and sustainability sectors". This is "an important step towards a more circular, sustainable and competitive economy for the European Union", the European Commission said in a note.

The new measures aim to: develop a single market for waste, secondary and reusable materials; promote recycling; reduce dependence on primary resources. The rules include promoting reuse or refilling as alternatives to single-use packaging and improving information for consumers.

"Packaging will be more sustainable and will enable consumers to reuse and separate their packaging waste more effectively, with solutions tailored to the specific needs of Member States and companies. The Regulation will therefore improve resource efficiency and stimulate a circular use of materials", continues the note from the European Commission.

"By offering new business opportunities, the regulation will generate jobs and drive innovation in packaging solutions"; moreover, "it will also increase efficiency in the recycling sector". Finally, "the restrictions on certain hazardous substances will protect consumer health and the environment".