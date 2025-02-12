Tuna: EU-Cape Verde agreement for regulated activity

56 EU vessels have been authorised to fish for tuna and tuna-like species over the next five years in Cape Verdean waters, under an updated fisheries agreement. Specifically, these are 24 freezer tuna seiners, 10 pole-and-line tuna vessels and 22 surface longliners flying the flags of Spain, France and Portugal. All these vessels will be able to fish up to 7,000 tonnes of tuna and tuna-like species per year until 2029.

In return, the EU will provide a financial contribution of 780,000 euros per year, of which 350,000 euros for access rights to Cape Verdean waters and 430,000 euros to support Cape Verde's fisheries policy and blue economy sector. In addition, fishing fees paid by vessel owners could reach almost 600,000 euros per year.

The agreement aims to improve cooperation between the EU and Cape Verde to help the country develop a sustainable fisheries policy and promote socio-economic development. It is a contribution to broader efforts in fisheries control and the fight against illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, as it includes rules to improve vessel monitoring, management of fishing authorisations and management measures for shark stocks.

MEPs gave their consent to the new protocol with 507 votes in favour, 76 against and 16 abstentions. "This agreement reconciles remuneration for fishing opportunities with support for the sustainable development of the Cape Verdean fisheries sector, with control and efforts to combat illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing. It will also promote decent working conditions and strengthen scientific capacities in Cape Verde. It is a good agreement that protects fishermen on both sides and the sustainability of our oceans", said rapporteur Paulo do Nascimento Cabral (EPP), Portuguese MEP.

The agreement provides the legal framework for EU vessels to fish for highly migratory species (tuna and sharks) in Cape Verdean waters. It is part of a network of EU agreements with West African coastal states, including Morocco, Mauritania and Guinea-Bissau.

The first agreement with Cape Verde, concluded in 1990, was replaced in 2007 by the current one, which has been renewed every five years since then. The new implementation protocol of the agreement has been in provisional application since 23 July 2024. The agreement covers fishing for tuna and associated species in compliance with the rules defined by the International Commission for the Conservation of Atlantic Tunas (Iccat).