Beer & Food Attraction: Spanino (Italia Alimentari) in the foreground

The Snack division of Italia Alimentari, with the Spanino brand and products, will be present – from 16 to 18 February – at the 9th edition of Beer & Food Attraction at the Expo Centre in Rimini. The fair, open exclusively to professional operators, brings together the most complete national and international offer of beers, drinks, food and trends for “out-of-home”. Spanino, present on the market for over 20 years, has a wide range of ready-to-use filled sandwiches designed for all the needs of professional operators.



Among the new products, three new products will be presented: Helmut 180g: tasty laugen bread filled with bresaola, mozzarella and basil sauce; Tasca piccante 180g: soft pocket bread with spicy salami and brie cheese; Tasca mozzarella and tomato 200g: soft pocket bread with mozzarella and tomato and basil sauce.

Furthermore, some historical products of the range will be proposed that have been the subject of a real “bread restyling”: more modern types of bread have been introduced, suited to current market trends.

The stand also features an exhibition of Ibis Snack brand tramezzini and sandwiches, in particular the High Protein, Gluten Free and Gourmet Sandwiches.

In addition to new products, the company has always offered a supply service of specialized equipment dedicated to the bar - ovens, hotplates, refrigerators - and a convenient B2B platform on the website www.spanino.it where every single professional operator can purchase all Spanino products and access all the support offered.

Spanino is a trademark of Italia Alimentari SpA (Cremonini Group), a company specialized in the production, marketing and distribution of cured meats and snacks. Italia Alimentari products dedicated to cured meats and snacks are marketed under the brands Ibis Salumi, Corte Buona, Montagna, Ibis Snack and Spanino.

The industrial structure of the company is made up of plants specialized by type of production: Gazoldo degli Ippoliti (MN), headquarters and distribution platform for the entire sector, where pre-sliced products and snacks are produced; Busseto (PR), home to the production of culatello, mortadella, cooked hams, salami and typical cured meats; Postalesio (SO), dedicated to bresaola and carpaccio; Castelnuovo Rangone (MO) for the selection and sectioning of fresh pancetta, Mandatoriccio (CS), specialized in the production of excellent Calabrian cured meats; Toronto (Canada) and New Jersey (USA) dedicated to slicing for the Canadian and US markets.