Poke House: Martin Brok appointed Chairman

Poke House, a global operator in the poke bowl and healthy food segment, announces the appointment of Martin Brok as Chairman of the Board of Directors, who will work alongside Matteo Pichi who holds the role of Group CEO. "This appointment represents a further strategic step to support international expansion and strengthen the company in the global market", reads a note from Poke House.

Brok brings more than 35 years of experience in senior management positions at companies such as Sephora (LVMH), where he served as Global President & CEO, Starbucks, Nike, Burger King Corporation and The Coca-Cola Company. He is currently an Operating Partner at Advent International and sits on the boards of major global companies, including Revlon, Oatly Group AB and Tous SL.

Brok 's entry is part of a context of continuous growth and solid results for Poke House, which closed 2023 with a turnover of 119 million euros, recording a 55% increase in foreign markets, which today represent over 60% of the overall business. With a network of over 180 points of sale in ten countries, Poke House is positioned as a leader in the growing healthy bowl sector.

In recent years, Poke House has embarked on a path of constant evolution, with a particular focus on product innovation and achieving positive margins that has accompanied the strong growth shown since its inception in 2018. Among the most significant results, the launch of the Green Bowl category, with hot and tasty ingredients, the introduction of the High Protein bowl line, designed to meet specific nutritional needs, and the optimization of digital sales channels.

According to Pichi , Brok 's "strategic vision" and "leadership," combined with his "strategic vision," will enable Poke House to further accelerate geographic expansion and the development of new business opportunities, solidifying our commitment to creating a globally loved and appreciated brand."