Credit Agricole, 6 million Euros for Krill Design
Investment with Algebris and Primo Capital in the start-up of biomaterials alternative to plastic
Krill Design, an innovative startup leader in the transformation of organic by-products into sustainable biomaterials, announces that it has obtained a 6 million Euro investment from Algebris Investments, from Primo Capital through its Primo Climate fund, and Crédit Agricole Italia. The investment is part of the PNRR framework with a share of capital financed by the European Union-Next Generation...
EFA News - European Food Agency
