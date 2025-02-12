Credit Agricole, 6 million Euros for Krill Design

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

Krill Design, an innovative startup leader in the transformation of organic by-products into sustainable biomaterials, announces that it has obtained a 6 million Euro investment from Algebris Investments, from Primo Capital through its Primo Climate fund, and Crédit Agricole Italia. The investment is part of the PNRR framework with a share of capital financed by the European Union-Next Generation...