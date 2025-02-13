Unilever shares ice cream in Amsterdam, London and New York

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

Unilever’s 2024 results "reflect a year of significant activity". He said to the data ceo Hein Schumacher according to which the company, last year, focused on "the transformation of Unilever in a business with constantly better performance". The 2024 financial year ended with sales growth of 4.2%, driven by a 2.9% volume growth. Turnover increased by 1.9% to 60.8 billion Euros with an impact of -0...