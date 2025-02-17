Nestle "immune" from any Trump tariffs?

"We are in a unique and privileged position that allows us to resist significant movements". That’s what Nestlé ceo Laurent Friexe said, suggesting that the world’s largest food producer is "immune" to the tariffs that US President Donald Trump has threatened to impose on imports. This, says the ceo of the multinational, thanks to the shape of its "production footprint".

Freixe, speaking to analysts commenting on the 2024 financial data released in recent days said that the company is monitoring the situation. "We are in a unique and privileged position that allows us to resist significant movements -the manager reiterates-. We produce where we sell. Almost everything we sell is produced in that particular geographical area: 90% of what we sell in the USA is produced in the USA and therefore it is exempt from tariffs. The same applies to China and Europe".

When asked by analysts about the risk of imposing tariffs on materials used in Nestlé products, cfo Anna Manz said she had "many mechanisms" Local level which could be used in the event that the firm has to change its sources of supply. But - admitted Manz- Nestlé’s indications for this year, namely improving organic net sales compared to 2024, exclude the impact of tariffs. Tariff moves could significantly change the inflation picture".

Nestlé prices fell to 1.5% in 2024, compared to 7.5% the previous year: which, according to Manz, "reflects a reduction in the inflation of production costs". However, the manager said that the company will have to take further pricing measures due to "significant inflationary pressure in cocoa and coffee".

The company’s prices in North America were only 0.4%, due to the difficult operating environment and strong competition. For this Manz said that "the growth has been disappointing in North America" while Freixe, ceo since last september pointed out the supply difficulties of coffee creams and the "pressure" of the category of frozen foods.