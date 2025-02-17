Italian Cuisine: Amerigo Vespucci, a Driving Force for the Unesco Candidacy

Agriculture's Minister Lollobrigida: "The crew is a living testimony to the team play that can make our nation great in the world".

The Training Ship "Amerigo Vespucci" stopped in Alexandria, for the second time after 93 years, reaffirming the historical bond between Italy and Egypt and bringing with it a message of culture, tradition and valorization of Italian excellence. From 12 to 17 February, the Vespucci's stopover was enriched by events dedicated to Italian gastronomy and cultural heritage.

In particular, on February 15, with the event "Vespucci meets Egypt", the Ministry of Agriculture, together with the Italian Embassy, the ICE Agency and the Italian Cultural Institute in Cairo, promoted the candidacy of Italian cuisine as an intangible heritage of UNESCO. "A journey that is not only navigation, but also an opportunity to tell the story of Italy in the world through its know-how, its history and its unique flavors", we read on the social pages of Masaf.

For his part, the Minister of Agriculture Francesco Lollobrigida , after boarding the Vespucci, thanked "all the people who with their know-how make our Made in Italy great, thanks to the students and teachers of the Don Bosco Institute of Alexandria, Egypt, a concrete example of how Italy can make a difference in the world".

The minister also expressed gratitude towards the "crew of the Amerigo Vespucci ship for having been in these months a living testimony of what our nation, playing as a team, can represent in every corner of the planet: beauty, efficiency, unparalleled quality".