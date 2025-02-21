Ethiopia, $1 billion of exports in 7 months between coffee and spices

The export of coffee and spices from Ethiopia is increasing. In the first seven months of the fiscal year, Ethiopia generated more than $1.016 billion from exports of coffee, tea and spices. It went much better than expected, as the initial plan was to export 156,190.21 tons of coffee, tea and spices for $805.56 million. Compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year, the country recorded an increase of 96,780.89 tons (71%) in export volume and 383.47 million dollars (61%) in revenue.

In coffee alone, Ethiopia had originally planned to export 147,987.11 tons and generate $797.07 million. However, actual exports reached 223,046.04 tonnes (151% of plan), with a revenue of USD 1,011 billion (127% of plan).

Saudi Arabia was the leading destination for Ethiopian coffee exports in the first seven months of fiscal year 2024/25, importing 41,807.94 tonnes (19%) and contributing $180.82 million (18%) to revenues. Germany follows closely with 41,711.94 tonnes (19%) and 176.58 million dollars (17%), while Belgium is in third place with 20,002.19 tonnes (9%) and 95.67 million dollars (9%).

The top 10 destinations, including USA, South Korea, UAE, Japan, China, Jordan and Italy, accounted for 76% of total export volume and 77% of total revenue. Compared to the performance of 2023/24, these markets recorded a 70% increase in volume and 60% in revenues.

By type of coffee, the Nekemte led the export market with 80,248.45 tonnes (36%) and 300.62 million dollars (30%) of revenues: followed by Sidama with 36,872.20 tonnes (17%) and 197.79 million dollars (20%), while Jimma contributed 46,569.72 tonnes (21%) and 175.08 million dollars (17%).

Overall, the six main coffee varieties accounted for 90% of total exports and 89% of revenues. All varieties, with the exception of Yirgachefe, have seen an increase in revenues compared to the same period in the previous fiscal year.