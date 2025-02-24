Prosus eats Just eat takeaway for 4.1 billion euro

Prosus, a global technology company based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, today announced that it has reached a conditional agreement to acquire Just Eat Takeaway.com. The goal is to create the fourth food delivery group globally. The investor intends to acquire the entire issued share capital of Just Eat Takeaway.com for 20.30 Euros per share through a recommended public offering in cash on the Amsterdam Stock Exchange. This represents a premium of 49% compared to the 3-month weighted average price on February 21, 2025 and a premium of 22% compared to the highest share price of Just Eat Takeaway.com in the last three months. The transaction, in total, is worth 4.1 billion Euros

Says ceo Fabricio Bloisi: "Prosus already has a large portfolio of food deliveries outside Europe and a proven track record of profitable growth through investments in customer and driver experiences, restaurant partnerships and world-class logistics, Driven by innovation and artificial intelligence. We believe that our combination of strong technical and investment capabilities with the leading position of the Just Eat Takeaway.com brand in key European markets will create significant value for our customers, drivers, partners and shareholders".

Just Eat Takeaway.com’s ceo, Jitse Groen, added: "Just Eat Takeaway.com is now a fast-growing, more profitable company, mainly based in Europe. Prosus fully supports our strategic plans and its extensive resources will help us further accelerate our investments and growth in the food, grocery, fintech and other collateral industries".

The acquisition of Just Eat Takeaway.com, the official statement says, offers a unique opportunity to extend the leadership of a strong European food delivery platform, Completing Prosus' current footprint in delivering food outside of Europe. Food delivery, the note adds, "has a deep connection with its customer base and has developed some of the most popular food delivery brands in Europe. Its success in the UK, Germany and the Netherlands has led to profitable cash-generating operations with considerable growth potential, which Prosus intends to build on".

As a leading global investor and operator in home food delivery, with proven expertise in scaling e-food platforms commerce, Prosus is well positioned to invest and accelerate the growth of Just Eat Takeaway.com and unlock a value that goes beyond its autonomous potential as a publicly traded company. Prosus' highly successful growth strategy at iFood, Brazil, provides a ready guide to transform the growth path of Just Eat Takeaway.com through a renewed focus on technology, product features, the generation of demand, the quality of supply and service. In particular, the AI capabilities of Prosus have been crucial to iFood’s success. The implementation of AI has revolutionized iFood operations and improved customer experience and driver support, making it the most beloved brand in Brazil. "Similar opportunities exist in Just Eat Takeaway.com to improve the customer and driver experience, increase service reliability and optimise logistics", concludes the report.

Prosus has a strong track record in the food delivery industry outside of Europe, having invested more than $10 billion globally to drive its momentum and success. Today, the Group’s activities in the food sector extend to more than 70 countries, serving more than 1 million restaurants worldwide. The current portfolio includes full ownership of iFood, the leading food delivery platform in Latin America, a 28% stake in Delivery Hero, world leader in the field of food delivery and a participation of about 4% in Meituan, the largest food delivery company in the world. The investor also holds a 25% stake in Swiggy, one of India’s leading food delivery platforms, which recently successfully completed its Indian offering.



