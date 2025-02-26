Intesa Sanpaolo finances Casillo with 50 million

Intesa Sanpaolo has finalized a 50 million euro loan with Sace's Future Guarantee in favor of Casillo, a company belonging to the holding company Casillo Partecipazioni, to support export activities and support the launch on the global market of Altograno, an innovative, sustainable and circular flour, in line with consumer demands for healthy and sustainable products.

Elements that are connected to the cornerstones of the actions that the Banca dei Territori Division of Intesa Sanpaolo led by Stefano Barrese dedicates to Italian SMEs with the aim of incentivizing investments and projects towards sustainability and internationalization objectives with particular attention to the agri-food world also by virtue of a specific agreement with Masaf.

Casillo SpA Società Benefit is an Italian food company, a leading international player in the production, processing and marketing of high-quality flours. Over the course of its history, which began in 1958 in Corato (BA), the Casillo Group's activities have grown and diversified: from grain trading to logistics, from the development of training projects to that of systems for the production of renewable energy, up to the production and marketing of Molino Casillo brand products.

“This financing is a fundamental step in our broader international projection strategy aimed at confirming our leadership in the grain trading sector and exporting our excellent know-how in terms of innovation in the food sector", confirms Francesco Casillo , president and CEO of Casillo SpA "In this phase, in fact, we are launching Altograno on the Italian and international market, a new flour product that aims to innovate the traditional paradigms of the sector as it contains 40% more fibre and 50% more protein than a whole grain product, and higher concentrations of vitamins and minerals, with significantly improved performance and taste, as well as proven effects on people's health already confirmed thanks to collaborations with universities and hospital departments".

For his part, Massimiliano Cattozzi , Head of the Agribusiness Department of Intesa Sanpaolo, stated: "The impact of this operation, together with the role of Casillo SpA - a leading group and pride of the agri-food industry - takes on strategic importance by promoting the competitive positioning of our country in the context of the international wheat market, with significant repercussions along the entire flour production and sales chain. Our Group supports investments aimed at strengthening competitiveness, promoting sustainable transformation and encouraging internationalization with support that in 2024 materialized through medium-long term disbursements, in favor of the Italian agri-food sector, for a figure that is close to 2 billion euros".

“With this operation,” says Gianluca Amero , Regional Director South of Sace, “in collaboration with Intesa Sanpaolo we support Casillo SpA, which over the years has invested in the technological efficiency of its plants with a supply chain approach and respect for the environment. We believe that realities like this can bring inestimable value to the community, in addition to enhancing Made in Italy throughout the world. Once again, Sace’s Future Guarantee is a concrete response to the needs of companies that decide to undertake a development path in terms of innovation and sustainability.”