Expo Osaka: Italian Pavilion Restaurant Entrusted to Eataly

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

The general commissioner for Italy at Expo 2025 Osaka Mario Vattani and the CEO of the Eataly Group Andrea Cipolloni have signed the agreement for the management of the restaurant of the Italian Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka. Less than two months before the Universal Exposition that will bring 30 million visitors from all over the world to Osaka, the administrative process that began a year ago has thus...